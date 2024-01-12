KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The feels like temperature was -6 degrees when the Miami Dolphins arrived in Kansas City Friday evening, nearly 100 degrees colder than when they took off earlier in the day.

It’s expected to feel even 20 degrees colder Saturday during the game.

It’s perhaps why when Dolphins fans shouted to Tyreek Hill for photos as they exited their bus another Dolphins player in the crowd shouted, “It’s cold, go home.”

Chiefs fan Jim Bulcock and a friend had tickets to Saturday’s Wildcard matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

“He was coming up to the house today and we were going to go and I said ‘what time you coming?’ and he said ‘I don’t think I’m coming, it’s going to be a little too cold,'” Bulcock explained.

Now they are trying to sell them as ticket prices have reached as low as $36 on the Chiefs website.

“It’s brutal out there. Tt’s going to be tough on the players and it’s going to be tough on the fans but Kansas City has a lot of dedicated fans,” Bulcock said.

It’s part of what convinced Matthew Conde and his girlfriend to buy tickets this week. We found them searching for Chiefs cold weather attire Friday.

“I was hoping it would get a little colder this is my first Chiefs game. We’re originally from Louisiana so we don’t get all these seasons,” Conde said.

A father and son from Vancouver say Saturday at Arrowhead will be one of the coldest of their lives.

“We’ve got our Chiefs toques (Canadian for beanie) and probably try to pick up some hand warmers or balaclava because that wind is ripping through right now,” Rick and Steve Schindelka said.

While Dolphins players might have been feeling the sting of the cold, one Dolphins diehard from Gainesville, Florida implored Coach Mike McDaniel to steal a page from training camp as he arrived in Kansas City.

“Hey Mike Don’t you wish it was colder?” Travis Williams shouted multiple times with no response.

“He wore the t-shirt in training camp ‘I wish it were hotter,’ well it’s not going to be hotter this weekend,” Williams explained.

While it won’t be hotter, FOX4 has put together information about how to try to stay warm at Arrowhead.