Chiefs fan from Overland Park shows off 17 seasons’ worth of game tickets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When it comes to his Chiefs ticket stub collection, few people have Stuart Levine beat.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan all my life, since I was 3 years old,” Levine said. “I’ve gone 17 years straight without missing a game.”

Levine said he began collecting game tickets when he was 13 years old. His collection, in frames and showcased around his apartment, now dates back decades.

“I would go home, I’d take the ticket, put it in a drawer, by the end of the year, there was a whole bunch of tickets,” Levine said. “So I started putting them in frames and putting pictures around it. Next thing I knew, I was like, ‘I have to go to this game in order to continue this tradition.”

Levine said attending games is a family tradition that began in 1963 when his family became season ticket holders.

He said besides a memory, for him, every ticket tells a story.

“It’s a memory of who went to the games with me. Not as much as I could pick a ticket out and say we won this game and that player did that. But I can pretty much tell you who went with me,” Levine said. “It’s all about family. It’s just like our family, the Chiefs organization as a family, the Hunt family molds it all together.”

Before the pandemic, Levine said he only missed a handful of games.

Next up, he plans to attend the AFC Championship game Sunday and collect another ticket.