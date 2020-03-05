Chiefs fan wins $50,000 Powerball prize on Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Chiefs fan left Super Bowl Sunday $50,000 richer.

Kansas City resident Justin Downey bought a Powerball ticket at Gomer’s in Parkville while he was on a supply run the night before the big game.

“I ran out to get some beer and snacks for the game and decided to grab a Powerball ticket too,” said Downey.

Then, the same day that the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy, Downey realized he was taking home $50,000.

“I realized I had won on Super Bowl Sunday,” he recalled. “I told my girlfriend, and she didn’t believe me at first.”