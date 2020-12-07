Chiefs fan would endure coronavirus risk, cold and long lines for playoff tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With last night’s victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the NFL playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Monday morning, season ticket holders started making their requests for tickets. Those who are not season ticket holders will have to wait until Friday morning. That’s when Jackson County taxpayers get the first opportunity for extremely limited seating.

As many people already know, seating this season has been limited to about 20 percent of Arrowhead Stadium’s capacity, meaning there will be only about 17,000 spectators.

Still, longtime fans like Chris Ply say if seats are available on Friday he would line up outside in the cold for his chance to get tickets.

“Finally in the last couple of years we are having some success,” Ply said. “I would like to be a part of it, to be honest with you. No telling how long it’s going to last, man. I’d like to get on board while the getting is good.”

Ply says he knows the atmosphere will be different when there’s a lot of empty seats.

“Man, I wouldn’t not care if there were only seven seats,” Ply said. “I’d like to be here.”

Even though the pandemic has put a lid on seeing the team in-person, fans like Ply understand it’s still a once in a lifetime opportunity. Some say they have suffered through so many disappointments, that they would be willing to pay a high price and brave the dangers of the coronavirus to be part of a moment of football history that few will soon forget.

LATEST STORIES: