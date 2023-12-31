KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some people started their New Year’s Eve celebrations early by cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon in the Power and Light District.

“Just hoping for a win to end 2023 strong with a Chiefs win,” Kaitlyn Baird, who was watching the game at KC Live, said.

Plenty of fans stopped by KC Live to cheer on the Chiefs ahead of their other New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We came down from Weston to see the game down here and see how busy it was,” Craig Rau, who was also watching the game at KC Live, said.

Chiefs fans were hoping for a win against the Bengals this New Year’s Eve, and they got just that.

“I feel like we could do better for sure, but we are going to come out with the win,” Chiefs fan Jaz Martin said.

A New Year’s Eve party and countdown to midnight started at 7 p.m. at the KC Live! Block in the Power and Light District.

“Just hanging out here. It looks like a cool setup, so we will have to see what it is about,” Baird said.