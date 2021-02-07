Chiefs fans ‘ecstatic’ to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que

Joe’s GM Jerry Taylor points to his Chiefs shirt after closing time on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The snow, ice and freezing temperatures didn’t stop Chiefs Kingdom from going out for some true Kansas City barbeque to celebrate the Super Bowl today.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-b-que opened for business today, despite not normally opening on Sunday. All of their carryout and curbside availability was booked by just after 9 a.m., Feb. 7.

“I was ecstatic man,” Chiefs fan Derek Knott said, remembering when he heard the story would be open. “Got to have BBQ on Sunday.”

Joe’s General Manager Jerry Taylor said it was a change in mindset to open so Kansas Citians could get their fill of authentic hometown cuisine. He said it was a celebration all day long, and everyone was in good spirits.

“Everybody was chanting Chiefs,” Taylor said. “It was a great day.”

Knott got a carryout order – a couple different Z-Man sandwiches.

“It’s a Kansas City tradition, and especially two years in a row being at the Super Bowl, you got to do it,” he said.

He said he’s hanging out at home trying to stay safe due to the pandemic. He said his sister will be watching from a little farther south.

“My sister actually lives in Tampa,” he said. “We’ll be kind of talking a little trash back and forth.”

Meanwhile, operations at Joe’s winded down at 4 p.m. so the workers could leave to watch the game.

“Go Chiefs!” both Knott and Taylor said.

Derek Knott stands outside of Joe’s with his Z-Man sandwich order ahead of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021.

Picture of the Curbside Pick Up sign at Joe’s.