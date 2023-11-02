KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s take-off time for Kansas City Chiefs fans departing for Germany as the deluge of red and gold continues to pour through security at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday.

There are no direct flight to Frankfurt with fans saying they were connecting either through Denver or Atlanta, with overnight flights getting them to Deutschland by 9 a.m. Friday.

Some also said it was easy enough to get plane tickets but getting tickets the overseas game itself was more of a trial.

“We got online. I had four devices at 5 a.m. going trying to get tickets. Failed on all four devices,” Mark Ferguson said of his experience trying to make his purchase as a season ticketholder.

“Then I joined ‘German’s Arrowhead Abroad,'” said Lee Ann Thorp. “I had to translate everything but I know all the parties and all the tailgates.”

That’s some of the pre-planning going into the trip. One family said they are taking three generations.

“He’s Junior, Benjamin Miller the second. And then he’s the third,” Benjamin Miller Sr. said, pointing to his 10-month-old grandson.

Miller Jr. said the decision to bring a 10-month-old to Germany was never a question.

“This dude’s our little ride or die,” Benjamin Miller Jr. said. “We immerse him in the culture. We have a family get-together every weekend, every Sunday, out at grandma’s.”

“Cooking and watching the game. And he wears everything. He just doesn’t have it on today because we’re traveling,” Miller Sr. said.

For others, it’s a spur of the moment getaway.

“You met her three months ago and you’re already going to Germany?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“It’s a risk. It’s a risk,” Clyde Luff of Wichita, Kansas said.

“And you got him this jacket for the trip?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad, commenting on a throwback Chiefs coat.

“I actually bought this jacket 30 years ago at a Kansas City game,” Teresa Brown said.

“I was a Tyreek Hill fan. I hope he does well. I hope [Isiah] Pacheco outdoes him,” Luff said.

“I like the Dolphins. But my team is Burrow’s the Bengals. Since I lost [tom] Brady I had to switch over to Burrow,” Brown said.