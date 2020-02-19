Chiefs fans form long lines at Shatto Milk to get hands on limited edition world champ bottle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans lined up Wednesday for their chance to get limited edition bottles of milk to celebrate the team’s world championship.

Clinton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the long lines at Shatto Milk Company, based in Osborn, Missouri, just an hour north of KC.

The sheriff’s office warned that drivers who take 33 Highway north by the farm need to pad in extra time because the roadway is packed with cars about a mile north and south of the farm.

The bottles fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on are filled with chocolate cherry milk — yum! — and have the word “CHAMPS” in yellow along the outside surrounded by red confetti.

Only 18,000 bottles were made, so you’ll have to be fast like the Chiefs to get your hands on one.

This creamy concoction will be available in stores selling Shatto Milk starting Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21.

This isn’t the first time locally made Shatto Milk has created a product to celebrate its hometown team.

Just before the Super Bowl, the company brought back its limited edition red velvet milk in a “SUNDAY” bottle and released Chiefs-inspired cheese curds, too. They celebrated the team last season as well.