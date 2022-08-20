KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since January, and fans shared predictions and excitement about the upcoming season.

“Oh, it’s very exciting. Getting pumped up, go Chiefs!” one fan said as the team breezed to a 24-14 preseason win over the Washington Commanders.

“This is my beach, this building right here. I like to go to the lake, but I don’t spend my money going to the lake; I spend it on coming to Arrowhead and going to Chiefs games” another fan said.

Fans watched as the team navigated through a peculiar offseason that saw other teams bolster their rosters, while Kansas City worked to replace the loss of Tyreek Hill, who the team traded to the Miami Dolphins.

However, between the free agent additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and drafting Skyy Moore, fans feel good about what the team has at wide receiver.

“I’m feeling pretty good. I really enjoy watching all these rookies come out of the woodwork and make plays,” one fan told FOX4.

Many in the Chiefs Kingdom are placing their bets on Kansas City to make another championship run, and some said they’ve even bought plane tickets to Super Bowl 57 already.