INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Some Kansas City area bars and restaurants kept their doors open Monday in hopes that Chiefs fans would come by to watch the game.

“This is awesome,” said Chiefs fan Bruce Frakes. “She opened the bar even when they were in Germany at 8 o’clock in the morning. This place has always been a huge supporter of local sports teams.”

Lori Burroughs, the owner of Score Sports Bar and Grill, knew people would want a place to spend their Christmas game day outside of their living rooms.

“(I’m looking forward to) seeing Taylor, Travis, Mahomes, all of them and just watching the game,” Burroughs said. “Seeing everybody’s faces and wishing everybody a merry Christmas. A lot of these folks are like a second family to us, and we are like a second family to them, so I’m just looking forward to seeing everybody.”

Some fans planned to head to a local restaurant to watch the Chiefs play right after opening gifts or enjoying other traditions on Christmas morning.

“All of our Christmas stuff is done, family-wise, and so it was just a lazy day, so we came up to watch the football game as we come up to watch many if it is available,” Frakes said.

Some regular Score customers were happy that their usual gameday spot was open on the holiday.

“Got up and finished Christmas and came to watch the game. What else are you going to do? Family is grown and gone, so we did what we needed to do with family yesterday,” said one Chiefs fan watching the game at Score.

Westside Bar and Grill in Lee’s Summit also opened on Christmas Day for the first time since Christmas Day in 2016 when the Chiefs defeated the Broncos.

Burroughs said this wasn’t the first time her restaurant was open on Christmas. Score Sports Bar and Grill typically stays open on holidays.