Arrowhead Stadium will likely be used as Kansas City polling location this November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrowhead Stadium will likely be used as a polling location this November for the general election.

The Chiefs’ stadium is now listed as a central poll on the Kansas City Election Board’s list of polls where some KC voters will be able to cast their vote via electronic voting systems on Nov. 3.

But KCEB directors Lauri Ealom and Shawn Kieffer later told FOX4 the plan is still being negotiated from a budget standpoint, but they hope to have it finalized.

The team’s executives have been working with city and state election officials for weeks to make this partnership possible.

The massive Arrowhead Stadium would give voters the ability to spread out in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as opposed to some smaller Kansas City polling locations like churches and libraries.

Only residents registered to vote within the Kansas City boundaries of Jackson County would be allowed to cast a ballot at the stadium. They wouldn’t have to go to their normal polling location.

Turning Arrowhead into a polling site is one of many steps the Chiefs are taking to encourage voting this fall. Owner Clark Hunt said they’re working to get all of the players registered to vote.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu are leading the team in a push to register voters in the metro, and at the team’s home opener, players wore t-shirts that said “VOTE” on the front.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7, and in Kansas the deadline is Oct. 13.

To check your voter registration status in Missouri, visit the Secretary of State’s website or click here to register to vote. In Kansas, check your voter registration status here or register online here with the Secretary of State.

