KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A future NFL Hall of Fame inductee makes a Kansas City concert announcement about two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks would play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer.

“I had a chance to listen to Billy, actually I had a chance to meet [him] and Elton John one time and quite an experience. Nice guy and what a legendary singer,” Reid said. “As for Stevie, she’s phenomenal and can still belt it out and that’s kinda from my era.”

It will be the first time the two have ever played together on the same stage in Missouri, according to Live Nation. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

“I’m pumped up for them to be here,” Reid said.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, via Ticketmaster.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.