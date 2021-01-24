Chiefs impressive AFC Championship stats at halftime

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass in the first half against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an early scare, the Kansas City Chiefs roared back to lead 21-12 over the Buffalo Bills at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to start three AFC Championship games, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his stats. The NFL says he’s now thrown a touchdown in 30 straight games. He has 173 passing yards in the first half of this game with a 73.9% completion percentage.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills in the first half during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce was on fire. According to the NFL, the Chiefs tight end joined Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman as the only players since at least 1950 with 10 consecutive games of 7 or more receptions. Kelce has 9 receptions for 92 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed back after missing the past two Chiefs games. He ran into the end zone once during the first half.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills in the first half during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill averaged more than 17 yards a touch and has 52 yards and three receptions in the first half.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mecole Hardman fumbled a Bills punt in the first quarter. The Bills recovered the fumble at the 3-yard line and quickly scored. Hardman scored a touchdown in the second quarter to make up for the fumble.

(P.S. The Chiefs are 3-2 this season when trailing by 9 or more points.)