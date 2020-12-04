Chiefs’ Kelce, Schwartz going from hot streak to hot sauce with new investment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the hot hand on the field — and apparently in his portfolio.

Kelce, who is 22 yards away from his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Chiefs, was among a group of athletes who stand to score from their investment in Cholula Hot Sauce, according to Forbes. The business win comes after McCormick & Co. offered to buy the maker of the popular hot sauce for $800 million.

Among the other investors in Cholula are Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, fellow NFL players J.J. Watt, Dak Prescott and Ryan Tannehill, along with former NBA great Dwayne Wade. They invested in Cholula through Patricof Co, an investment platform that focuses on pro athletes.

“I love my sauces…” Kelce told Forbes.