Chiefs Kingdom packing up and flying towards the Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs game being away this weekend, many fans in the Chiefs Kingdom are packing up and heading east.

“We are going to get there a few hours early, meet up with some Chiefs fans and tailgate,” Louis Cohn said.

And some fans are sparing no expense.

“We bought some really expensive tickets,” Matt Vance said.

While there are COVID precautions at M&T Bank Stadium, like wearing masks indoors, traveling fans are just excited to cheer on the Chiefs in a packed stadium.

“We’re prepared… have hand sanitizer and plenty of masks,” Cohn said. “[It’s] full capacity, it will be rocking tomorrow night, prime time game.”

“It will be so much fun being back out there and be loud again,” Vance said.

And for those who won’t be in the stands, they’ll be watching from the best seat in the house — the couch.

“Because it’s close to bed time, we’ll be hanging out watching the game at our house,” Ashley Murphy said.

Murphy and her daughter won’t be missing the game, and they’ll be watching it in style. The pair went to Rally House to look for a new outfit to have as they cheer on their team.

Whether fans are in Baltimore, at a bar, or at home, fans everywhere predict it’ll be a good game, with a close match between star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.