Chiefs defensive end having some fun with Andy Reid Easter eggs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon is having some fun this Sunday by showing off his specially made coach Andy Reid Easter eggs.

The team tweeted Kpassagnon’s different eggs Easter morning, all with different expressions of the Super Bowl winning coach.

Kpassagnon was drafted by the Chiefs during the 2017 season, becoming the first player drafted out of Villanova by the team.

Like how Coach Reid has fully embraced the bald look now. https://t.co/fJduadLRrQ pic.twitter.com/1euThiXQPo — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 12, 2020

“Let your personalities show men”-Coach Reid https://t.co/GPjmJcWx1m — Tanoh Kpassagnon (@Passinyo) April 12, 2020