KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling gave out coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear on Thursday night.

He’s donating the clothes to Community LINC, a nonprofit organization that houses and supports the homeless community in Kansas City.

Valdes-Scantling says that growing up, he saw the need to help underserved communities in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I saw that a lot, I have a great family and we did this every year, we gave back to the less fortunate and it’s been a thing that I’ve wanted to continue to do no matter where I was placed at,” Valdes-Scantling said.

Community LINC Executive Director Michael Wilson says that they are always in need to help around the city.

“We’re dealing with an onslaught of folks experiencing homelessness so any time we can fill that need, and that need is always there, we try to just fill in the gaps” Wilson said. “Any time we can bless them, it’s nice.”

Wilson said that having a Chiefs player come meet and take pictures with the kids provides them with someone to look up to.

“It’s nice to have role models there for our children because a lot of them don’t have role models,” Wilson said. ”So when they can see a face that’s on TV or a face that they’re familiar with, that just makes their community seem a little smaller and a little closer.”