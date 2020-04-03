Chiefs Mitch Schwartz is the new food blogger we all need to be following

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret Chiefs offensive lineman Mitch Schwartz loves to cook.

Chef Schwartz, as he calls himself, even has a cookbook that he co-wrote with his brother.

Since the Chiefs aren’t currently allowed to practice due to the coronavirus outbreak, Schwartz has had some extra time on his hands. During that time it appears he’s been working on his recipes, and he’s documenting them on social media.

From flatbreads to burgers to nachos, a quick scroll through Schwartz’s feed will leave your mouth watering and your taste buds asking if the offensive lineman offers carryout.

“Just try it. Just have fun with it. You’re going to mess up, you’re going to overcook something, you’re going to undercook something. It’s all trial and error. It’s all fun. I mean, no one’s going to be too disappointed. You can always order a pizza if you need to at the end of the day!” Schwartz once told FOX4 when asked his advice for aspiring chefs.