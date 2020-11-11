Chiefs nominate LT Eric Fisher for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have nominated starting LT Eric Fisher for the 2020 NFL Salute to Service Award.

The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who’ve dedicated time to honoring and supporting the U.S. military.

Eric Fisher is our nominee this year for the #SaluteToService Award! pic.twitter.com/hCQiclo3MW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 11, 2020

Here’s why the team chose to nominate Fisher for the award:

“For the past three years, Eric Fisher has worked closely with Reunite the Fight, an organization founded in 2017 in his home state of Michigan. Reunite the Fight was created by a group of Marine combat Veterans who made a commitment to reunite annually after leaving the military. Once life began to get in the way, the veterans realized how much they missed the comradery. It was then they decided to create similar reunions for other veterans. Today, Reunite the Fight reconnects veterans with their fellow service members across the country, taking them on hunting and fishing trips. In 2018, the organization helped reconnect more than 200 Veterans. Fisher began his work with Reunite the Fight in 2017 by sending the group of veterans race gear for a Spartan race the veterans competed in together. Since then he’s participated in golf tournaments benefiting the nonprofit, gifted tickets to veterans and even recruited fellow Chiefs to join the mission by being part of different fundraisers and events. Fisher worked with the organization in 2019 to reconnect retired Marine Corps Sargent Damon Thompson with his fellow Marines. Thompson knew he was meeting Fisher at the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, but had no idea he’d be seeing these former United States Marines for the first time in more than a decade. As Fisher continues to make an impact on the field, it is the time he takes off the field to honor the men and women who have sacrificed for our country that will leave a lasting impression on Chiefs Kingdom.” Kansas City Chiefs

Former Chiefs LB Donnie Edwards received last year’s award. Edwards will serve on the award panel and vote to select the 2020 Salute to Service Award recipient.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV.

“The 2020 nominees for the ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA’ demonstrate the depth and widespread appreciation and support for the military community across the NFL,” Tony Wells, USAA Chief Brand Officer and former Marine officer, said. “During a trying year for all Americans, each of these nominees deserves this moment of special recognition for their passionate support of those who chose to serve. We congratulate these nominees and say thank you to America’s military families.”

The USAA and the NFL will both provide a donation to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.