KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl loss, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach completely revamped the offensive line.

A move that paid dividends, so much so that they were ranked as the best offensive line by ESPN heading into this season.

Their rankings were based on predicted pass-block win rates and run-block win rates for this season based on the past performance of each projected starter.

The Chiefs will be returning all their top lineman from last season which includes Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown Jr., Trey Smith, Joe Thuney and Andrew Wylie.

Humphrey earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors and Brown is a three-time Pro-Bowl Selection.

Despite all the new faces on the offense as a whole, this unit should have some good chemistry going into next season, which is why many expect the Chiefs offense to still be successful.

It should be exciting to see what Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can do with the a top offensive line and nice load of new weapons.