Chiefs opening Arrowhead Stadium for community blood drive as shortage continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host a community blood drive Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium in an effort to help replenish the local and national blood shortage.

In a statement, the Community Blood Center said the supply is critically low right now. The pandemic has created a “chronic deficit” between blood donations and what hospitals need.

That’s why the Chiefs and the CBC are inviting the public to make a difference on Thursday.

The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in Arrowhead’s Tower Club. Appointments are strongly encouraged and walk-ins will only be accepted if capacity allows. You can make your appointments online here and enter Group Code: ED8U, or call 1-877-468-6844.

All donors will receive a free Chiefs t-shirt.

Masks are required; if you do not have a mask, one will be provided. Temperatures will be checked at the gate, and social distancing will be enforced.

Anyone experiencing a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days is asked to stay home.