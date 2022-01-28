KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his success on the football field. Now he’s giving hundreds of Kansas City students a taste of their own success on the Red Friday ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation teamed up with Minsky’s Pizza to deliver hundreds of pizzas to Kansas City schools Friday. Everyone at the Kansas City pizza chain was on board once they heard about the fun surprise.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me? I’m a big fan of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes of course and Travis Kelce. So it means a lot to me. It’s supposed to be my day off, but I absolutely wanted to come do this, for sure,” Angel Hernandez, Minskey’s Pizza, said.

Mahomes’ foundation was created in 2019 and works to improve the lives of metro children through a number of initiatives. The group has given away thousands of dollars to charities, books to kids, and paid for a playground at MLK Jr. Square Park.