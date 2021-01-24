Chiefs plan to arrive in Tampa for Super Bowl a day before the game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: A general view as confetti falls after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will play in their second Super Bowl in the state of Florida in two years. Just 12 months apart, Super Bowl LV will be very different than Super Bowl LIV.

Last year, the Chiefs spent a week in Miami leading up to the game. There were days of practices and interviews.

In 2021, with the NLF’s strict COVID-19 travel protocol, none of those things will happen. At least they won’t happen in person. Even the event known as “media day” will happen either virtually or not at all.

Chiefs sources tell FOX4’s Rob Collins that the team won’t arrive in Tampa until a day before Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers won’t travel at all and are the first NFL team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

There are some other changes this year, too. According to the NFL’s travel restrictions, the maximum number of players that may travel the team is 62. The league hasn’t said if it plans to allow a larger number to travel to the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced last week that attendance for the Super Bowl will be capped at 22,000 fans. That includes 7,500 health care workers from across the country who’ve spent months treating people with COVID-19.

COVID-19 protocols will continue inside Raymond James Stadium. Mask-wearing and social distancing is mandatory. The stadium also has touchless payment for concessions.

The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.