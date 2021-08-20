Chiefs ready to celebrate the new school year with students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization are ready to head back-to-school.

The Chiefs Community Caring Team, KC Wolf, Cheerleaders, the Rumble drum line, and others will greet teachers and students at Central High and Central Middle Schools Monday, Aug, 23. That’s the first day of school at each building.

The pep rally is just one of many events organized through a partnership between the Chiefs and AmeriCorps. The Chiefs and the Hunt Family Foundation have supported eight full-time AmeriCorps members at Central Middle School where they provide tutoring and mentoring to students.

Since the effort began in 2015, other organizations have gotten involved and the program has expanded to a total of seven schools.