Chiefs recognize metro high school coaches for their dedication to athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs honor metro football coaches for their dedication to metro student athletes.

The awards go to Spring Hill High School coach Jason Feeback and Center High School coach Bryan DeLong.

Spring Hill defeated DeSoto 28-14 to move to 5-0 on the season. It is the first 5-0 start by the Broncos since 1990 and they are currently ranked No. 5 in Kansas Class 5A, which helped Feeback win the recognition.

“Thank you to the Kansas City Chiefs for this award,” Feeback said. “We humbly accept this award on behalf of our outstanding coaches and the Spring Hill High School community. Most importantly, this award represents our players that continue to level up every day. Without their commitment and hard work, none of this would be possible.”

Center beat Harrisonville High School 56-6 to move to 4-1 on the season. The win over the Wildcats was the Yellowjackets first in over two decades.

“The Yellowjacket football family is truly blessed to not only be honored by such a prestigious organization as the Kansas City Chiefs but to have such quality individuals pulling together to make every week special for our young men,” DeLong said.

Both schools received a $500 grant from the Hunt Family Foundation to spend on equipment. The two coaches were also presented footballs autographed by Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

Both coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall.