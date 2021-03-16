Chiefs release running back Damien Williams, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Damien Williams have parted ways, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Source: #Chiefs are releasing Damien Williams — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making way for rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire to become the starting running back.

He was a vital part in the 2020 postseason which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Williams scored two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers including his game sealing run that put the Chiefs up 31-20.

In two years with Kansas City, Williams rushed for 754 yards and nine regular season rushing touchdowns. In two postseasons, the former Oklahoma Sooner made his way into the end zone six times on the ground and four times through the air.

The move comes hours after the team re-signed running back Darrel Williams to a reported one-year contract.

