ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs offense has a lot of new faces, but there’s one player in particular who may surprise some people this season as he’s started to turn heads in training camp.

Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is having a solid camp and has started to catch the eyes of those throughout the team.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Pacheco and his potential.

“He’s got a little juice to him. He’s got good speed, toughness, all that, look forward to getting him in a game and see how he does there. He’s working hard on picking everything up and doing a nice job there,” Reid said.

Pacheco will be competing in a packed running back room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon.

Reid: Isiah Pacheco is gonna run hard. He’s a good catcher.



“The thing that’s guaranteed is that he’s going to run hard. He’s a good catcher, the rest of all that we can work with,” Reid said, as he continued to compliment Pacheco.

Pacheco has gotten some time with the starters throughout camp and special teams coach Dave Toub said Pacehco will start out as the kick returner.

“We’re gonna start him off as the guy and see if he can handle it, see how he does in the preseason, a few games we’ll be able to know right away. He’s promising too.”

Pacheco was a seventh round pick from Rutgers University where he played four seasons, finishing with 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran a 4.37 40 yard dash.

It will be very intriguing to see if Pacheco can make some noise in the backfield in the upcoming season.