KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know who they can count on when they need an emergency kicker.

The answer is Justin Reid.

In Saturday’s preseason action against the Chicago Bears, safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point and split the uprights to take the Chiefs into halftime leading 14-0 following a touchdown.

Earlier this week, Reid connected on a 65-yard field goal as they were wrapping up a practice session.

