KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another receiver to their off-season roster.

According to NFL networks’ Ian Rapoport, The Chiefs are signing wide receiver Devin Gray to a one-year contract. Gray entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Cincinnati in 2018.

Gray spent some time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018-2020. He also played in the Spring League before a short tenure with the Baltimore Ravens on the practice squad.

Recently Gray started eight games with the Philadelphia Stars by recording 25 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, Gray recorded 46 yards and a touchdown after their USFL title loss.

