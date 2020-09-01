Chiefs Red Friday flags celebrate Super Bowl; all sales proceeds donated to charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans can now get their very own Super Bowl championship flag all while helping one local charity.

To kick off Red Friday, which actually falls on Wednesday, September 9 this year, fans can buy a flag at any McDonald’s restaurant for $5.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House charities.

The House serves hundreds of families every year who come to Kansas City because their child is having surgery or staying at Children’s Mercy Hospital. It offers a hot meal and warm bed for as long as needed, free of charge.

In addition, a local brewery is finding an unique way to give back.

Beginning in September and continuing throughout the fall, Boulevard’s KC Pils cans and bottles will receive a makeover and will prominently feature footballs and field goal posts, making it the perfect tailgating beer for supporting the hometown team.

Proceeds of every sale will be donated back to Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City.

Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green is helping promote the partnership.

Talked to former @Chiefs quarterback @trentgreen10 about the new @Boulevard_Beer KC Pils cans featuring @rmhckc, as well as a sneak peak at the Chiefs flag being sold at McDonalds next Wednesday morning for Red Friday. (I don’t know why they don’t just call it Red Wednesday!) pic.twitter.com/BALKHzBKoD — Matt Stewart (@MattWDAF) September 1, 2020