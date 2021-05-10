Chiefs tickets to go on sale this week after NFL 2021-22 schedule release

Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1, 2006 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Niners 41-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have announced the beginning of single-game ticket sales for the 2021-2022 National Football League season.

This coming season’s schedule will be announced Wednesday night, May 12. Tickets for home games will be available for purchase the following day, May 13.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a presale opportunity from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Season ticket holders will have their presale starting at 11 a.m. General public tickets will then go live at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be sold with the expectation of full capacity.

The Chiefs maintained many of their key players through major contracts, but a few holes in the line and defensive backfield needed to get plugged. With their modest draft picks and some trade maneuvering, those lines have been shored.

In March, the Chiefs signed Seattle Seahawk Jarren Reed. The team traded their first round pick for two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from Baltimore. They then snagged Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey.