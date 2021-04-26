Chiefs’ tight end will take entire 2021 NFL salary in Bitcoin

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England. Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Lightcoin have seen unprecedented growth in 2017, despite remaining extremely volatile. While digital currencies across the board have divided opinion between financial institutions, and now have a market cap of around 175 Billion USD, the crypto sector coninues to grow, as it continues to see wider mainstreem adoption. The price of one Bitcoin passed 15,000 USD across many exchanges today taking it higher than previous all time highs. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chiefs tight end is the first NFL player to commit to cryptocurrency.

Sean Culkin tweeted Monday morning to announce he will convert his entire 2021 NFL base salary to Bitcoin. He’s set to make $920,000 this season. Culkin won’t ever see an actual dollar of that pay. The currency will immediately be converted into Bitcoin through an app called Zap.

I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance and I wanted to prove that I have real skin in the game — not just trying to make a quick buck. I will be converting my entire 2021 NFL salary to #Bitcoin. — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) April 26, 2021

Caulkin played football for and graduated from the University of Missouri. He earned a degree in Finance and is currently working on his M.B.A. at Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business. He’s a self-proclaimed “market nerd.”

The 27 year-old explains exactly why he made the choice on a thread pinned to his Twitter feed. He compared Bitcoin to the way past generations valued gold. He also tweets that he’s planning for the future and already looking out for his children and grandchildren.

Zoom out & look at the big picture. Educate (@michaelsaylor @pomp @saifedean). Think for yourself and Choose Sovereignty. Choose #Bitcoin



*not financial advice. Lol — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) February 4, 2021

If you read the entire thread, Caulkin doesn’t recommend others follow his lead by investing an entire salary in Bitcoin. He does recommend diversifying and allocating at least part of your investment in cryptocurrency.

Considering its asymmetric returns (risk/reward profile) and future estimated growth, having 1% of your portfolio in crypto would amplify portfolio returns more than having 1% exposure to the riskiest stock, IMO — for less risk! Will it be a global currency? Or replace the — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) February 4, 2021