KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. The Titans will be without starting QB Ryan Tannehill once again.

Rookie QB Malik Willis will be thrust into action for the second straight week, giving the Titans a glimpse into their future.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Patrick Mahomes finds Mecole Hardman on 7-yard touchdown pass, Butker misses the extra point, Chiefs lead 9-0

Malik Willis shows his running ability on a 17-yard run to get to the Chiefs 37-yard line

Derrick Henry Henry goes for 24 yards to the Chiefs 13-yard line, back-to-back nice runs for the Titans

Derrick Henry finds the endzone on a four-yard run, Titans get on the board, Chiefs lead 9-7

Henry explodes for a 56-yard run to the Chiefs 23-yard line

Malik Willis finds Austin Hooper for 18-yards to the Titans two-yard line

Henry scores on a one-yard touchdown run, Titans lead 14-9

Chiefs force a punt, after an incompletion to former Chief Chris Conley, Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson injured during the play

Titans down the Chiefs at one-yard line on the punt

1st Quarter

Titans win the toss, choose to defer, Chiefs will start out with the ball

Chiefs immediately go to new target Kadarius Toney on the first play from scrimmage for a two yard gain

Patrick Mahomes runs for 16 yards on 2nd & 15 to the Titans 23-yard line

A holding penalty on 2nd & goal limits the Chiefs drive, Titans stop them 3rd & goal, they will kick a field goal

Harrison Butker knocks down a 23-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 3-0

Malik Willis finds Chigoziem Okonkwo on a screen pass that goes for 48 yards, big play on the rookie-to-rookie connection

Chiefs get the stop and force the Titans to punt

Mahomes finds Justin Watson on a 31-yard play to the Titans 22