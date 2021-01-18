Chiefs’ Travis Kelce wins Walter Payton Man of the Year fan challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s number 87 on the field, but this year, he’s number one in the eyes of NFL fans.

The NFL has announced that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has won Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees.

The main award is given every year to community leaders in pro football after the Super Bowl. The winner of that award gets $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000.

“Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community,” the NFL stated about the award. “Congratulations to Travis Kelce who received the most votes in Nationwide’s 6th annual Charity Challenge.”

Kelce was drafted in 2013. Since then he has provided time and financial support to Operation Breakthrough, giving opportunities to disadvantaged youth.

His STEM lab initiative, called “Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running,” was announced in August, 2020. His foundation also puts on Walk the Walk fashion show, which raises money for Operation Breakthrough.

“The vision is to give these teens in KC’s undeserved neighborhoods a safe heaven. A place where they’re exposed to interests and role models far beyond the field or court,” Kelce said in a statement after re-signing with the Chiefs. “Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream.”

Kelce will receive $25,000 contributed to a charity of his choice.

Congratulations @tkelce for winning the #WPMOYChallenge – he will win an additional $25K donation from his charity of choice courtesy of @Nationwide.



Tune in to #NFLHonors on CBS at 9PM ET the night before #SBLV to find out who will win this year’s #WPMOY award! pic.twitter.com/MTCjKSEV9a — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2021