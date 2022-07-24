KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everybody seems to have their opinion on the state of the Chiefs offense after the departure of Tyreek Hill, but Mecole Hardman is confident that they can pick up where they left off.

Hardman appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday morning and he spoke about what he and the Chiefs would look like this upcoming season with Hill now on the Dolphins and how defenses would play them.

“If a defense feels like they can come and play man-to-man or stay at 10 yards, I’m gonna go right by you,” Hardman said. “If they do, I’m gonna show you.

While Hill may be one of, if not the fastest player in NFL history, Hardman is no slouch himself.

“I feel like I can take the top off too!” Hardman said.

While many expect Hardman to step up with an increased role, there are many questions about the new-look offense as a whole.

“For one, we got the best quarterback in the league, for two, we got the best tight end in the league and probably the best offensive line in the league,” Hardman said.

The Chiefs do possess all those things but they also have a plethora of new weapons.

“We got a good group of guys in the receiving core. Me, myself, JuJu [Smith-Schuster}, Marquez [Valdez-Scantling], Skyy [Moore], drafted him.”

It’s hard to bet against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes considering what they’ve been able to do since they’ve arrived in Kansas City.

“We’re gonna be fine, we’re gonna be an overall team, we’re gonna spread the ball around and we’ll go from there.”

With the season approaching, it should be very intriguing to see what the Chiefs offense can draw up.