KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan known as “ChiefsAholic,” who is accused of multiple bank robberies and money laundering, made his first appearance in Kansas City federal court.

Xaviar Babudar had his first local court date Friday at the Charles E. Whittaker U.S. Courthouse on federal charges for bank theft and transporting stolen property across state lines.

Despite being accused of laundering around $1 million using casino chips, Babudar, wearing a yellow jumpsuit and restraints, requested a federal public defender.

This comes after prosecutors say he cut off an ankle monitor after being arrested for a bank robbery in Oklahoma. Investigators have since compiled a narrative of at least six other bank robberies perpetrated by Babudar.

At the time of his Oklahoma arrest Babudar provided his address as a mailbox in Overland Park in a strip mall off Antioch Road. Customers in the area say it just raises more questions like ‘Was he truly homeless?’ as was written in court documents.

“I definitely think there’s some other issues going on there besides just being a fan of the Chiefs. It sounds like maybe some care is needed there or some rehabilitation in some form,” Kelly Graham, who lives nearby, said.

A preliminary hearing for Babudar is set for Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals in the meantime.