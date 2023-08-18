KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs fan accused in multiple bank robberies and money laundering will go to trial in the new year.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, known widely as “ChiefsAholic,” pleaded not guilty to 19 new charges in federal court Friday.

A federal grand jury indicted the 29-year-old earlier this week, accusing him of robbing banks across the country and laundering the money through casinos.

The new indictment replaced previous federal charges filed in May.

His trial has been set for Jan. 8, 2024.

Here from Babudar’s attorney after Friday’s court appearance in the video player above.

What happened?

Court documents say Babudar, who lived a nomadic existence at various locations around the Kansas City area, was known on social media as Chiefs superfan and Twitter user @ChiefsAholic, attending most games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs gear.

According to the indictment, Babudar carried out a string of bank and credit union robberies throughout 2022 to attend Chiefs games.

Investigators allege that Babudar laundered the money through casinos and also placed various bets with the money on Chiefs games. During this time, the indictment says Babudar did not report any wages earned in the states of Missouri or Kansas.

The new federal indictment charges Babudar with three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering, and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Robbery allegations

Babudar allegedly stole $70,000 from the Clive, Iowa, branch of Great Western Bank on March 2, 2022. He then took the money to Missouri, depositing it in two separate transactions into his personal savings account, court records say.

Babudar then allegedly stole $170,860 from the Omaha, Nebraska, branch of First National Bank of Omaha on April 28, 2022. Omaha police officers recovered $163,560 following the theft.

Court records say Babudar stole $303,845 from the West Des Moines, Iowa, branch of First Class Community Credit Union on July 13, 2022.

He carried this money back to Missouri and deposited $23,000 into his savings account, prosecutors say. He used some of the proceeds to make various casino chip purchases over the next three months at casinos in Missouri and Illinois, then cashed out his winnings and deposited them into his savings account, court documents say.

Babudar then allegedly stole $125,900 from the Nashville, Tennessee, branch of The Tennessee Credit Union on Nov. 17, 2022. A few days later, he used some of the stolen money to purchase $20,000 in casino chips in multiple transactions from a local casino, court records say.

Following two unsuccessful robberies of the Wings Financial Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, on Nov. 29, 2022, the indictment says Babudar returned to Clive, Iowa.

There Babudar allegedly stole $25,000 from the Clive, Iowa, branch of First Interstate Bank on Nov. 30, 2022.

Babudar was eventually arrested and charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, for the alleged robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022.

Out on bond

Babudar was released on bond in February 2023.

While out on bond, the indictment says Babudar cut off his ankle monitor and fled from Oklahoma. Babudar evaded law enforcement until his arrest in the Sacramento area on July 7.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors proposed new evidence for the case that includes bank surveillance photos from two more alleged robberies in Nevada and California.

The 29-year-old has not been charged for either of these alleged robberies out west.