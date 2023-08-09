KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs fan known as “ChiefsAholic,” who is accused of multiple bank robberies and money laundering, waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Court records say Xaviar Babudar will be bound over for a grand jury. Babudar fired his public defender and a new attorney was entered for him.

The United States District Court has also entered a proposed evidence list for use in the case that includes bank surveillance photos and clothing found in his car when he was arrested in California last month.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, Babudar is charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

He is accused of using area casinos to launder money stolen from banks across the Midwest.

Babudar allegedly robbed the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. He was released on bond in February 2023, just four days before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

At the time of his Oklahoma arrest Babudar provided his address as a mailbox in Overland Park in a strip mall off Antioch Road. Customers in the area say it just raises more questions like ‘Was he truly homeless?’ as was written in court documents.

According to court documents, Babudar traveled throughout the Midwest to rob banks and credit unions between March 2, 2022 and April 12, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

In late March 2023, investigators said he removed his ankle monitor, and disappeared until being arrested in July 2023 in Lincoln, California, north of Sacramento.