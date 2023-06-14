KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child has been left with critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Kansas City police were called to an apartment complex off East 42nd Street for an injury crash. When officers arrived on scene they found a juvenile in the middle of the street.

Police say an unknown dark colored vehicle was speeding westbound on East 42nd Street when it struck a juvenile and continued driving.

Emergency crews took the victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say as of Wednesday morning the victim is in stable condition.

KCPD has not identified the victim in the crash. Police have not released any additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.