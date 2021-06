CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy died over the weekend after falling off the back of a boat at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, the child exited the rear of a 2017 Playcraft Tritoon boat and was struck by the propeller.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on June 5 at the six-mile mark of Glaize Arm.

The child was from Waynesville, Mo. This death marks the 25th death for Troop F for 2021.