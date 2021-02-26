Child dies in Blue Springs apartment fire on Friday morning

The video at the top of the page is live from the scene. There is no sound.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District tells FOX4 that a child died in a fire on Friday morning. This happened at apartments in Blue Springs in the area of NW 3rd and NW Vesper Street, which is just east of 7 Highway and south of NW R.D. Mize Road.

FOX4 has a news crew at the scene. So far we haven’t heard of any other injuries, but are still working to learn more information.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District says a child died in a fire on Friday morning, February 26, 2021. (Photo: Mario Vazquez/WDAF-TV)



