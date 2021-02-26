Child dies in Blue Springs apartment fire on Friday morning

The video at the top of the page is live from the scene. There is no sound.
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District tells FOX4 that a child died in a fire on Friday morning. This happened at apartments in Blue Springs in the area of NW 3rd and NW Vesper Street, which is just east of 7 Highway and south of NW R.D. Mize Road.
FOX4 has a news crew at the scene. So far we haven’t heard of any other injuries, but are still working to learn more information.
This story will be updated frequently as we confirm more details, refresh for updates.