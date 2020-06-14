Child dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A child died on Saturday in a four-vehicle crash according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. A sergeant tells FOX4 that three other people were hurt in this crash on northbound Interstate 29 in Platte County.

The highway patrols says this happened near the 19.6 mile marker, and that traffic was slowed due to construction at the exit to go Tracy. A Toyota Prius with two adults and two children inside was stopped in traffic, and struck from behind by the driver a Ford Explorer. The impact pushed the Prius into two other vehicles.

The extent of the other injuries hasn’t been given, and the highway patrol says the child who died was approximately 8 years old.

Northbound I-29 past I-435 remains closed as of 7:15 p.m. FOX4 will update this story when the interstate reopens, and provide further details as they’re given.