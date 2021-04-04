Child dies, three others hospitalized in Kansas City, Kansas crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a deadly Saturday night crash where a child was killed and three other people were seriously hurt.

KCKPD says officers on patrol found the crash scene just before 11:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Parallel Parkway where two vehicles were involved. The three people hospitalized included two children and one adult. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed may have been a factor, and crash investigators closed down Parallel between 64th and 68th streets for several hours overnight. If you have information about this crash that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.