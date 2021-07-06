Child fights off attacker after he breaks into Belton home, police say

BELTON, Mo. — A Belton man is charged, accused of breaking into a home and trying to attack a child.

Larry D. Register, Jr., of Belton faces first-degree burglary and second-degree attempted child molestation charges.

Investigators said Register broke into a mobile home at the Crown Trailer Park around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Register is accused of trying to attack a child inside the home. Police say the child fought back and started screaming. That’s when they said Register ran away.

The child and the child’s family knew Register and identified him. Police arrested Register about four hours later.