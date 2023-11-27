KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a child was found dead Monday in downtown Kansas City.

According to KCPD spokesperson Corey Carlisle, officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Grand Boulevard just after 11 a.m. for a reported medical nature unknown call.

When officers arrived, they found a young boy suffering from bodily trauma behind an apartment complex. First responders pronounced the child dead.

Police are still investigating what led to the child’s death. Detectives have ruled this as a suspicious death investigation for now.

Officials do not have anyone in custody at this point, and they have not identified the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Police said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline leading to an arrest in this case.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update more as we learn more.