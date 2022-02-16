KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a child dead late Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue just before midnight on reports of a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers forced entry into the residence on the basis of exigent circumstances.

Upon entry, they found a child under the age of 10 dead inside. A woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives continue to process evidence, investigate the crime scene and speak with potential witnesses.

We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing. May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Anyone who may have more information on the incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

