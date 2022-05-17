MISSION, Kan. — A Johnson County child is expected to be okay after being hit by a car on the way to school Tuesday morning.

Mission police said the driver hit the child on 52nd Street near Rushton Elementary School.

The child went to the hospital as a precaution, but police said his injuries do not appear to be serious.

Officers said the driver stopped and cooperated with officers following the crash. They determined the child suddenly tried to cross the street and the driver couldn’t stop in time.

The district emailed families to tell them about the incident, and remind drivers to watch for children who may be distracted trying to reach the school.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind you that arrival and dismissal are times where it is critically important that we are aware of and follow procedures. With so many vehicles in the area, as drivers, we need to be aware of our surroundings, and watch out for pedestrians who might do something unexpected. Also, we need to remind our children to follow all procedures, including crossing the street only at crosswalks,” Kristy Fornal, Rushton Elementary Principal, said in the letter.

