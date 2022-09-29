OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A child is hospitalized with burns following a car fire in Overland Park.

Firefighters responded to a report of a burning SUV in a driveway near West 71st Street and Metcalf.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked out the three adults in the car. The Overland Park Fire Department said doctors were able to stabilize the child at the hospital.

Emergency responders said the car stopped at the house to visit a tiny pantry there. The pantry provides free food items to those in need. Anyone is able to stop at the pantry and take or donate items.

Video provided by the Overland Park fire department shows the fire heavily damaged the SUV. The tiny pantry was not damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

