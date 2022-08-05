A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two vehicle crash on I-435 sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.

According to police at about 2:30 a.m., a GMC Acadia and Ford F150 collided while travelling north just past Winner Road.

The F150 flipped over and a 4-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three additional adults in the F150 received minor injuries.

The Acadia veered right off the roadway and landed in an embankment. The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The highway was shutdown for about 3.5 hours.

