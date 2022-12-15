KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was injured in a hit-and-run incident after getting off a school bus Thursday.

The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. at 92 Highway and Cameron Road, just east of Kearney.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 the child was not seriously injured.

There is no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the area.

This is the second time in just two days that a child was struck by a vehicle in the Kansas City area after getting off a school bus and the driver of that vehicle left the scene.

The first incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Independence when an elementary student exited a Fort Osage school bus near the Hawthorne Place Apartments. The student was reported to have minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle in that incident is described as a black 4-door car.

Both incidents remain under investigation at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.